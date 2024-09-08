Sambalpur: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced Sunday that the state will get its second AIIMS in Sambalpur.

During the launch of the CM-Kisan Yojana at GM University auditorium in Sambalpur, the Chief Minister addressed the gathering and informed that Sambalpur is set to receive an AIIMS, making it the second such institution in the state.

He added that the state government has already submitted the request for a second AIIMS in Odisha to the central government.

In addition, the Chief Minister introduced the Krushi Vidya Nidhi Yojana, a new scheme aimed at providing scholarships for higher technical education to the children of CM-Kisan Yojana beneficiaries.

The CM-Kisan Yojana, launched during the Nuakhai festival, facilitated the distribution of Rs 925 crore to approximately 46 lakh farmers.

PNN