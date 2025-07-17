Bhubaneswar: The two-day national conference on ‘Good Governance Practices’ will be kicked off Thursday here, bringing together senior policymakers, district administrators, and public service leaders from across the country to share transformative governance models and award-winning public service initiatives.

Organised jointly by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) and state government, the conference aims to highlight innovative practices that have received national recognition under the Prime Minister’s awards for Excellence in Public Administration. The conference will be jointly inaugurated by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh. DARPG secretary V Srinivas and Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja will address the inaugural session. Ahuja reiterated the importance of inter-state collaboration and digital governance in shaping the future of public administration. The event features five plenary sessions focused on award-winning initiatives, under the themes of holistic development of districts and the aspirational block programme. These sessions are being chaired by senior officials, including DARPG additional secretary Puneet Yadav and joint secretary Sarita Chauhan. More than 200 delegates from across India, including District Collectors and senior state and central government officials, are participating in the conference. Over 20 speakers will present on innovative governance models and the positive transformations achieved through various flagship government schemes.