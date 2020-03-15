Bhubaneswar: The state government has decided to continue their fight against coronavirus for the next six months to ensure the global pandemic does not affect the state and to thwart any attempts of intrusion of the disease in any part of the state.

Subroto Bagchi, the designated spokesperson for coronavirus, Sunday, interacted with the media and briefed them about the preparedness of the government to fight the disease at the state level. The official told the media that till now a total of 141 suspected cases have been recorded in the state but not a single positive case has been detected yet.

The official also said that the state government will prolong their fight against the disease for at least six months and sought the cooperation of the public. The nodal officer also appealed to the people to shun visiting temples for a few days to avoid any chance of contracting the disease.

“There is not enough information on coronavirus. The virus spreads through nasal droplets and through human contact. We need not panic in this situation but we do need to take precautions. This virus can live for three hours in the air while it can live on plastic for almost 16 hours,” he said.

He also added, “We have to maintain this pace for six months. Do not hide suspected cases. Do let us know through helpline numbers to avoid further spread of infection. Avoid temples as of now. If you survive you can worship in the coming days.”

The official said that most of the 141 cases were kept in home isolation and 17 suspected cases were shifted to hospitals in Cuttack, Burla and Bhubaneswar. He also asked people to maintain personal hygiene and avoid social congregations to keep the threat at bay.

He said, “We need to maintain calm and thwart any attempts of rumour-mongers. We do not need to panic but must be prepared to fight the disease together.”