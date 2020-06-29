A wild elephant, separated from its herd, strayed into human habitat Monday at Patharagadia on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar
People using two-wheelers try to escape heavy rains and gusty winds at Janpath
Social distancing rules go for a ride as people crowd under an over-bridge at Jharpada-Cuttack road to save themselves from getting wet.
In a first for Odisha, Solar Traffic Lights became operational Monday at AG Square, Bhubaneswar.
Cops stand guard at CDA Sector-9 in Cuttack after it was declared a containment zone.