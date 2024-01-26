75th Republic Day celebrated in Puri
Governor Raghubar Das takes part in Republic Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar
75th Republic Day celebrated in Bhubaneswar
Bhubaneswar streets at night
Suggest A Correction
An incredible development in North Korea - the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Jong-un being catapulted into limelight as a likely...Read more
A great religious fervour is sweeping India over the consecration of the newly built Ram temple in Ayodhya. Even though...Read more
Realisation finally dawned on the Union Health Ministry when last week it made mandatory for doctors to list reasons for...Read more
I am writing this from Gujarat, where the government has decided to lift prohibition in one part of the state....Read more