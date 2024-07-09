Rath Yatra: Devotees throng Gundicha temple in Puri to get a glimpse of Holy Trinity aboard chariots
Idol of Lord Balabhadra falls on servitors during Rath Yatra ritual in Puri, nine injured
Injured servitors being taken to hospital after idol of Lord Balabhadra fell on them in Puri during Pahandi ritual
President Droupadi Murmu addresses 13th graduation ceremony of National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER) in Bhubaneswar
CPI workers protest against vegetable price rise in Bhubaneswar
Indian classical music program ‘Shraddhanjali’ held at RD Women’s University by Swaranjali, Delhi
Suggest A Correction