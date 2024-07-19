Dark clouds hover over Bhubaneswar sky
Monsoon rains in Bhubaneswar
Organised by Film Journalists’ Forum, ‘Ulka’ film screened at Suchana Bhaban in Bhubaneswar
Odisha Assembly Speaker Surama Padhi inaugurates annual alumni meet of Rama Devi Women’s University in Bhubaneswar
Firemen who were selected but were not given posting protest at PMG Square in Bhubaneswar
CPI workers protest at Rajmahal Square in Bhubaneswar demanding justice for ASO Baikuntha Pradhan and arrest of Odisha Governor Raghubar Das’ son Lalit Kumar
Suggest A Correction