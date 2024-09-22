On ‘Pitru Paksha’, people perform ‘Pinda Dana’ ritual for ancestors near Bindusagar Lake in Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
Here are two headlines from this month. One is ‘FATF’s Thumbs Up To India’s Efforts To Tackle Terror Financing, Money...Read more
The suspension of three senior IPS officers in Andhra Pradesh over the wrongful arrest of actor-model Kadambari Jethwani has sparked...Read more
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, who heads the far-right anti-immigration Brothers of Italy party,...Read more
Gun culture in the US has cast a dark shadow on the crucial presidential elections barely two months away. Former...Read more