Hindu Sena takes out Mahaveer flag procession near upper baliyatra ground on the occasion of Pana Sankranti in Cuttack
Jhamu Jatra held in front of Bastari Math at Badhei Sahi in Buxibazar, Cuttack
Suggest A Correction
The Government of India is testing a new Aadhaar app that combines face ID authentication with artificial intelligence (AI), enabling...Read more
Commerce ministries around the world are, according to Donald Trump, lining up to plead their case with the United States....Read more
The way babus handle crises has a distinct rhythm, and the recent events at Vanijya Bhawan exemplify this perfectly. The...Read more
The Supreme Court ruling on 8 April declaring as erroneous and illegal the action of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi,...Read more