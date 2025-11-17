A scene from the play Banchara Bagicha, staged by artists from Satadhira Kalakar during the Golden Jubilee celebration at Bhanja Kala mandap, Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
Recent election results from Bihar Legislative Assembly could be counted as great pointers for the emergence, in the near future,...Read moreDetails
Aakar Patel Some years ago, NITI Aayog said it would prepare a ‘single, informative dashboard for all the twenty-nine (later...Read moreDetails
By Dilip Cherian Sudhansh Pant’s abrupt move from Rajasthan’s highest babu kursi to a central posting has triggered an immediate...Read moreDetails
Eileen Mairena Cunningham When indigenous peoples are mentioned in the context of climate change, my mind immediately goes to images...Read moreDetails