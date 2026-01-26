State-level Republic Day parade and flag unfurling take place at Mahatma Gandhi Marg, Bhubaneswar
District-level Republic Day celebrations held at the Indoor Stadium in Puri
Suggest A Correction
We are aware how, once the month of January gets over, the rest of the year flies past in the...Read moreDetails
By Aakar Patel This week, Rajasthan is set to pass a segregation law modelled after one in Gujarat. It is...Read moreDetails
By Dilip Cherian Not long ago, a central deputation was the IPS equivalent of a promotion without paperwork. A stint...Read moreDetails
India is one of 60 countries the US has invited to join President Donald Trump’s controversial “Board of Peace” initiative...Read moreDetails