Cultural dance performance at the Kharavela Mahotsav in Khandagiri, Bhubaneswar
Orissa POST – Odisha’s No.1 English Daily
Suggest A Correction
Invariably US President Donald Trump says one thing and means something completely different has, by now, become clear to the...Read moreDetails
We are aware how, once the month of January gets over, the rest of the year flies past in the...Read moreDetails
By Aakar Patel This week, Rajasthan is set to pass a segregation law modelled after one in Gujarat. It is...Read moreDetails
By Dilip Cherian Not long ago, a central deputation was the IPS equivalent of a promotion without paperwork. A stint...Read moreDetails