Inauguration of Khadi Mahotsav at Exhibition Ground, Bhubaneswar
👉 Follow Orissa POST – Odisha’s No.1 English Daily 📰✨
Suggest A Correction
By Dilip Cherian Three hours is barely enough time for a working lunch in New Delhi. Yet when UAE President...Read moreDetails
Invariably US President Donald Trump says one thing and means something completely different has, by now, become clear to the...Read moreDetails
We are aware how, once the month of January gets over, the rest of the year flies past in the...Read moreDetails
By Aakar Patel This week, Rajasthan is set to pass a segregation law modelled after one in Gujarat. It is...Read moreDetails