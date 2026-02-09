Visitors throng stalls at the Subhadra Shakti Mela and Swadeshi Mela at Bali Yatra lower ground, as cultural programmes entertain crowd
👉 Follow Orissa POST – Odisha’s No.1 English Daily 📰✨
Suggest A Correction
After punishing Indian exporters with a steep 50 per cent tariff on their goods sold in America for more than...Read moreDetails
By Aakar Patel Violation of sovereignty is defined as an infringement on a nation’s territorial integrity or an interference with...Read moreDetails
By Dilip Cherian Scratch the surface of sarkari rules, and they quickly become about power, career pathways, and the familiar...Read moreDetails
The fresh Indo-US trade deal announced by US President Donald Trump 2 February will see American tariffs on Indian goods...Read moreDetails