Effects of ‘Bharat bandh’ in capital city Bhubaneswar
Suggest A Correction
Influential people and high dignitaries often willingly get into honey-traps or sex rackets to seek pleasure using their positions. The...Read moreDetails
An unseemly controversy has been created over an unpublished book penned by former Army Chief General MM Naravane. It has...Read moreDetails
After punishing Indian exporters with a steep 50 per cent tariff on their goods sold in America for more than...Read moreDetails
By Aakar Patel Violation of sovereignty is defined as an infringement on a nation’s territorial integrity or an interference with...Read moreDetails