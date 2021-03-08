Two artistes help each other out with their make-up during a cultural programme at Sanskruti Bhawan in Cuttack

Players fight for the ball during a match of the Odisha Women’s League between Railways and SAI-STC at the Capital Ground in Bhubaneswar

Women bikers’ gang ‘We the Road Queen’ organised a motorcycle rally from the Commissionerate of Police office on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Members of Atmashakti Trust celebrate International Women’s Day at Master Canteen, Bhubaneswar.