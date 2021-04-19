Lingaraj Temple wears a deserted look Monday after it was sealed as a few servitors tested positive for COVID-19
Pedestrians cover their heads and faces to protect themselves from the intense heatwave which hit the city Monday
Traffic police personnel stops a biker in Bhubaneswar as the pillion rider is not wearing a helmet
A huge traffic jam at the Baramunda-Khandagiri road as vehicles and two-wheelers try to overtake one another
Buses lie idle at the terminus after inter-city services were suspended Monday due to the rapid spike in COVID-19 cases across Odishs
