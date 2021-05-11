The Centre seems to have lost its direction and priorities in battling the COVID-19 pandemic forcing millions to run helplessly...Read more
History is a tricky entity. It is essentially a record of past events, as observed by an individual or a...Read more
The world is worried about its Vishwaguru as our mismanagement of corona has become a global story. The Institute for...Read more
While the administration has been widely rebuked for complacency in the face of the Covid-19 epidemic, a district magistrate in...Read more
Leave a Reply