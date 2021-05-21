Huge quantity of firewood heaped outside a cemetery in Cuttack to perform the final rites of Covid-19 victims

Ahead of the 48-hour weekend shutdown again, people throng Unit I market in Bhubaneswar

Vehicle checking underway at Kalpana Square, Bhubaneswar

Unit-IV market in BBSR witnessed a huge crowd ahead of the two-day weekend shutdown

Residents of Bhubaneswar on Friday experienced the Zero Shadow Day, a rare celestial event that is generally witnessed only two times a year. Zero Shadow, which essentially means that there would not be a shadow of any object or beings when the sun is at its peak in the sky.