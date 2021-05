A fruit vendor selling ‘litchi’ waits for customers on the deserted main road at PMG square, Bhubaneswar

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds hit Bhubaneswar due to the effect of the severe cyclonic storm ‘Yaas

A huge crowd throngs the vegetable market at Badambadi main road, Cuttack as they look to store up essentials with the weather turning from bad to worse

People seek protection from the heavy rains that lashed Cuttack with makeshift covers and umbrellas