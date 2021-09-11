Paralympic gold medallist Pramod Bhagat being felicitated in Bhubaneswar
The 1985-batch IRS officer Jagannath Bidyadhar Mohapatra has little time to settle into his seat after finally being confirmed as...Read more
Elizabeth Drew It is far from clear that President Joe Biden deserves the obloquy heaped on him for the US...Read more
In the midst of conflicting reports on the Taliban’s success September 6 in getting control of the Panjshir Valley, the...Read more
Bhubaneswar: The Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of the state Crime Branch arrested a former MLA of Visakhapatnam (west) in Andhra...Read more
Leave a Reply