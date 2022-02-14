Ahead of their matches in the FIH Women’s Pro Hockey League, players of the Indian team train at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar
The Jay Jagannath Seva Samiti Trust organised a Parent’s Worship Day (Matru Pitru Poojan Diwas) at Buxi Baazar as an alternative to Valentine’s Day. A child is seen applying tika to his mother’s forehead
Cuttack Municipal Corporation demolished shops and other encroachments in and around Malgodown Taladanda Canal for the expansion of Taladanda Canal road
