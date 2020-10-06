Deer replicas at Cuttack’s Khan Nagar in poor shape without maintenance
Garbage being dumped on Kathajodi banks in Cuttack
Replicas of prehistoric men at Buxibazaar area in Cuttack cry for maintenance
Doubts are being raised about India’s commitment to human rights after the strange manner in which the Centre has frozen...Read more
Hathras is a small town in Uttar Pradesh and, according to the Puranas, this settlement could have been as old...Read more
Aakar Patel The Indian State, meaning the government in all its forms but especially the Union government, is a slightly...Read more
The three-month mandatory cooling-off period has been waived for IPS officer Gupteshwar Pandey, who was DGP Bihar and who sought...Read more
Leave a Reply