Berhampur: Top Maoist leader Sabyasachi Panda, currently in Odisha’s Berhampur circle jail serving a life sentence, expressed his interest in pursuing MA in Public Administration through the Odisha State Open University (OSOU) this year, a prison official said Wednesday.

Panda, who did his BA from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) two years ago, is one of six inmates who have submitted documents to enroll in the two-year MA (Public Administration) correspondence course at OSOU.

Of the six, four are convicts, including the 55-year-old Panda, and two are undertrials.

“We have submitted the documents of six inmates including Panda who are interested to enrol in the two-year MA (Public Administration) course through a correspondence course,” said DN Barik, senior superintendent of Berhampur circle jail.

“After their admission, study materials will be provided, and inmates will prepare independently and appear for exams,” said Sanatan Khillar, a jail teacher.

Panda was arrested on July 18, 2014, in Berhampur and has been in jail since. He is accused in over 130 Maoist-related cases across various districts. A local court sentenced him to life imprisonment for waging war against the nation.

