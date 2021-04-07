Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has decided to lease out seven tourism properties in various locations across the state for development, augmentation, operation and maintenance through Public-Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

The properties are – Yatrinivas (Satapada), TRC (Jharsuguda), Panthanivas (Panchalingeswar), part of Yatrinivas (Konark), tourist complex (Daringbadi), BN Palace (Paralakhemundi) and Panthika (Dhauli). The Tourism department has recently floated tenders inviting private players for leasing out these properties. As per the tender document, these properties will be given to the selected private players for a period of 30 years, which can be extended by another 30 years subject to mutual agreement.

After the properties have been leased, the lessee will have to design, redevelop, upgrade, augment, finance, manage, market, operate, and maintain those at their own cost.

For the first year, the rent will be paid at the time of signing. For the remaining years, the annual amount will have to be paid within seven days from the starting date.