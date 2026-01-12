Rourkela: Odisha Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena Monday visited the site where a small aircraft made an emergency crash landing and also met the injured passengers and pilots in Rourkela hospital.

At least six people, including two pilots, were injured when a nine-seater aircraft of India One made an emergency crash landing near Rourkela in Sundargarh district January 10.

“On the instruction of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, I visited the accident site and met the injured pilots and passengers in Rourkela. It is a rare aircraft crash where no one died,” Jena said after returning from Rourkela.

The front portion of the aircraft was completely damaged in the crash, and an 11-kV wire was snapped in the crash. Thanks to the two pilots, who have ensured the safety of the passengers, he said.

The minister also lauded the local people who immediately rescued the six injured persons from the aircraft.

“I can claim that the state government has the blessings of God for which no loss of life was reported in such a tragic aircraft crash,” he added.

Out of six injured persons, two passengers went to Mumbai on their own wish while four others, including two pilots are under treatment in a private hospital in Rourkela city. All passengers and pilots are “now stable”, the minister said.

