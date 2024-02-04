Rourkela: Biramitrapur police in Sundargarh district Saturday arrested two persons including the absconding accused in connection with the murder of a tribal man.

The accused were identified as Santosh Panda, a dhaba owner at Rampal Chowk and his aide Suresh Panda. The victim was identified as Sanika Lakra, a tribal in the area.

With the arrest of Santosh, police have arrested all the accused in the Sanika Lakra murder case. Earlier, Suresh Panda was arrested from his home. Lakra was murdered yesterday.

Speaking about the case SDPO Biramitrpaur Susant Das said, “We have arrested the absconding Santosh from outside, while Suresh was arrested from his house.”

When asked about the reason behind the crime he said that Santosh and Suresh suspected that Sanika had stolen some iron rods and other materials from the eatery. So, they called him near the dhaba and assaulted him during questioning. Later, Sanika succumbed to his injuries.

Police have booked the two under Sections 302 and 34 of IPC and produced them in the court, the SDPO said. Besides, police have also seized the vehicle in which they had tried to dispose of the body.

