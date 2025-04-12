Jharsuguda: Two persons allegedly involved in the rape of a minor girl were injured in police firing when they attempted to flee from the custody of the cops in Odisha’s Jharsuguda district Saturday, an officer said.

The incident took place in Belpahar area when the police were taking the two accused persons identified as Sheikh Asif and Abhishek Barik, to the court, the officer said.

“They snatched a revolver from police and attempted to flee by terrorising and attacking them. The police opened fire and they got injured,” IGP (Northern range) Himanshu Lal told reporters.

The police claimed that they were forced to open fire after the accused tried to escape despite being issued warnings. Both the accused persons have sustained bullet injuries on their legs.

Both the injured accused persons were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital (DHH) In Jharsuguda for treatment. Their condition was stated to be stable, police said.

The IGP said one of the accused Sheikh faces multiple charges, including making death threats to the minor’s family.

