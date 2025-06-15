Baripada: Two youths drowned while taking a bath in Palpala River inside Similipal National Park in Odisha’s Mayurbhanj district Sunday, police said.

According to the police, seven friends from Baripada town went to Similipal on the occasion of Raja festival. When four of them went to take a bath in Palpala River, two slipped into the deep water and drowned.

Fire services personnel rushed to the spot and fished out of the bodies.

The deceased were identified as Ankit Bhujbal (22) and Ayushman Nayak (21).

A case of unnatural death has been registered and an investigation is underway, said Aditya Prasad Jena, inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Baripada Sadar police station.

A post-mortem examination was conducted at the PRM Medical College and Hospital in Baripada, he added.

PTI