Cuttack: The Odisha Cricket Association named Tuesday a 15-member squad for the under-16 Vijay Merchant Trophy game against Bengal which will be played November 6 to November 8. The game will be played at the Barabati Stadium here.

The squad: Tanay Kumar Biswal, Saideep Mohapatra, Ashirwad Swain (wicket-keeper, captain), Sudarshan Swain (wicket-keeper), Md Sohail Khan, Subham Naik, Digbijay Patra, Prateek Bal, Ansuman Bej, Md Zishan, Bhabisya Behera, Tarini Prasad Nayak, Omm Prakash Sahoo, Shreyansh Panda and Ommkar Priyadarshi Dwibedy.

KV Prasad has been named as coach-cum-manager of the squad.

It should be stated here that Sharath Singh who led the team in the game against Bihar has not only been relieved off the captaincy, but has also been axed from the side.

PNN