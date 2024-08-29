Bhubaneswar: Odisha vigilance Thursday arrested an official of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha in a disproportionate assets case, an official said.

The accused Purendra Kumar Sethy is a record supplier in the CHSE, which conducts the class 12 state board examination.

Acting on a tip-off, the vigilance sleuths conducted raids at three locations in Bhubaneswar and Jagatsinghpur district Wednesday and recovered a four-storeyed building in Bhubaneswar, 16 benami record of rights (RoRs), bank and other deposits of Rs 16.77 lakhs, Rs 1.70 lakh cash, two four wheelers, five two-wheelers and other household articles of Sethy, the official added.

PTI