Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance launched simultaneous raids at properties and offices of an additional block development officer (ABDO) Thursday morning, an official said.

On the allegation of acquisition of disproportionate assets (DA) beyond his known sources of income, vigilance teams comprising of eight DSPs, nine inspectors and other supporting staff conducted the search operations at seven locations belonging to the ABDO of Dharmasala block in Jajpur district, the vigilance official said.

The raids have been launched at seven locations in Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak, and Khurda (Bhubaneswar) districts, he said.

PTI