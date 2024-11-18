Bhubaneswar: Odisha vigilance Monday launched raids on the properties of a sub-collector and a senior engineer for allegedly possessing disproportionate assets (DA), an official said.

Acting on inputs, the vigilance department launched search operation at properties and office of Narayan Chandra Nayak, sub-collector, Kamakhyanagar in Dhenkanal district and Subash Chandra Panda, deputy general manager (civil), Odisha State Police Housing Welfare Corporation (OSPHWC), Berhampur division, the official said.

The vigilance sleuths launched the raids at 10 places in Khurda (Bhubaneswar), Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, and Mayurbhanj districts to unearth the undisclosed wealth of the sub-collector, he said.

Similarly, simultaneous raids have been conducted at four places in Bhubaneswar and Berhampur since morning to detect disproportionate assets of Panda.

The search operations are going on. The details of properties acquired by the two government officers will be known after completion of the raid, the vigilance official said.

PTI