Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance Department Thursday arrested an executive engineer of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation, after detecting disproportionate assets beyond his known sources of income, an official said.

During raids conducted Wednesday, the anti-corruption wing found three multi-storied buildings, a farmhouse and three high-value plots in his name, besides recovering 460 gm of gold and deposits over Rs 80 lakh from his possession, he said.

A case has also been lodged against him for illegal possession of antler horns, the official said.

PTI