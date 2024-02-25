Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of IMD in Bhubaneswar Sunday informed that light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely over many districts of Odisha during the next two days.

Upto 8:30am of February 26: IMD said stated that light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of north Odisha, Suabarnapur, Bolangir, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the state.

From 8:30am of February 26 to 8:30am of February 27: The weather agency informed that light to moderate rain/ thundershower is very likely to occur at one or two places over Nuapada, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sundargarh, Bolangir, Subarnapur, Angul, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Sambalpur and Deogarh districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the state.

The weather agency forecast no change in maximum temperature (night) over the next four to five days and a gradual rise by 2 to 4 degree Celsius thereafter.

In Bhubaneswar, for the next 24 hours, generally cloudy sky with light rainfall is expected. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and 21 degree Celsius respectively.

In the last 24 hours, the highest maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri, Titlagarh and while the lowest minimum temperature of 15.5 degree Celsius was recorded at Phulbani, the bulletin informed.

PNN