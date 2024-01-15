Bhubaneswar: Several districts of Odisha are likely to experience light rainfall January 18 and 19, IMD Bhubaneswar in its January 15 midday weather bulletin said.

Till 8.30am of Jan 16: According to the Yellow Warning (be prepared), dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, Bolangir and Koraput districts.

From 8.30am of Jan 17 to 8.30am of Jan 18: The weather agency said light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Bargarh, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Mayurbhanj districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of the state. IMD further said that shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Odisha.

From 8.30am of Jan 18 to 8.30am of Jan 19: IMD said light rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over Sundargarh, Keonjhar, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Balasore and Bhadrak districts. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of the state.

No large change in Minimum temperature (night) at many places over the districts of Odisha over the next four to five days.

Over the next 24 hours in Bhubaneswar, fog/mist is likely to occur in the early morning. Maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29 degree Celsius and 18 degree Celsius respectively.

PNN