Bhubaneswar: A low-pressure area has formed over the Bay of Bengal, with its position and impact expected to become clearer within the next 48 hours, the Regional Meteorological Centre said.

The weather office forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by lightning, thunder and gusty winds in several districts beginning Monday afternoon.

A yellow warning has been issued for Khordha, Cuttack, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Nabarangpur, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Also Read: India register dominant win over Nepal

Winds are likely to blow at speeds of 30-40 kph during rainfall in these areas, officials said.

Weather conditions across the state remain largely dry at present and are expected to continue for the next two days. However, skies will turn mainly cloudy by Monday afternoon, with rainfall likely at isolated places.

On Tuesday, rain accompanied by lightning and thunder is likely in Mayurbhanj, Cuttack and Khordha districts, with wind speeds of 30-40 kph expected.

From February 25 onwards, dry weather is likely to prevail again and minimum temperatures are expected to rise gradually by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.

During the past 24 hours, G. Udayagiri recorded the state’s lowest minimum temperature at 9.4 degrees Celsius, while Phulbani recorded 12.5 degrees Celsius among the plains, the weather office said.