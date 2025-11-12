Bhubaneswar: Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Krushna Chandra Patra Tuesday met Elisabeth Faure, Representative and Country Director of the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP), to discuss key priorities and strategies for strengthening food security and nutrition initiatives across the state.

During the meeting, both sides shared perspectives on strengthening Odisha’s nutrition and food security systems. They explored avenues to deepen collaboration between the WFP and the state government to achieve sustainable food security and improved nutritional outcomes for all citizens.

The discussions also focused on positioning Odisha as a potential centre of excellence in food security. Minister Patra highlighted several progressive initiatives launched by the state government to improve food availability and ensure comprehensive coverage of beneficiaries under its food and nutrition security framework.

Also Read: Houthis arrest Yemeni nationals for alleged spying on Israel

These initiatives include supplying nutrient-rich food grains through Jana Poshan Kendras (Public Nutrition Centres), strengthening government fair price shops, expanding access to food supplies through grain ATMs to enhance beneficiary convenience, and promoting the adoption of these modern food delivery systems across the state.

Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to building a stronger, more secure, and nutrition-focused food distribution network in Odisha through continued collaboration and innovation.