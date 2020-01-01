Bhubaneswar: The police on Wednesday arrested a 24-year-old woman, a law student, for allegedly running an arms and extortion racket in Cuttack on behalf of a criminal who is in jail.

The woman has been visiting the Choudwar circle jail frequently to meet Md Shakeel who was arrested December 14 for intimidating a businessman and demanding Rs 10 lakh from him, a senior police officer said.

The woman was arrested while she was returning after meeting Shakeel in jail, Cuttack DCP Akhileswar Singh said.

“The woman has allegedly provided arms to Shakeel’s associates for extorting people. We are interrogating her to ascertain her links with other criminals involved in illegal trade of firearms in the city,” a senior police officer said.

PNN & Agencies