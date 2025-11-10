Angul/Chhendipada: In a unique drive to discourage liquor consumption, an association of women in Badahinsara panchayat on the outskirts of Angul town has decided to impose Rs 40,000 fine on those selling liquor and Rs 10,000 for those consuming it.

The decision came to the fore Sunday when they launched an anti-liquor campaign after repeated appeals to the Excise Department and the local administration failed to yield any results. Members of the association have begun visiting villages, spreading awareness among both liquor consumers and liquor sellers. The campaigners urged residents to abstain from drinking alcohol.

Carrying placards and raising slogans on the harmful effects of liquor consumption, the women organised awareness rallies across villages. The drive began at Khambeswar temple in Badahinsara, where the women gathered before marching through Nakchinipal and Bimalgarh villages and returning to the community centre of Badahinsara.

The rally was led by association president Ambika Sahu, secretary Mamta Sahu, and naib sarpanch Khirodini Behera. Mandodari Roul, district president of the All India Women’s Cultural Organisation, attended the rally as the guest and spoke about the social and health impacts of alcohol addiction.

Community members Debashis Pradhan, Mukta Sahu, Bishwanath Sahu, Ashamati Pradhan, Dushmanta Pradhan, Soudamini Sahu, Lochan Pradhan, and Rashmita Sahu supported the initiative.

PNN