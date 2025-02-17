Kuchinda: The sluggish construction pace of the bridge over Kharla river, connecting Kuchinda town in Sambalpur district, has raised apprehension among locals that it might take another year for works to be over.

According to reports, the consultancy agency engaged for the construction of the bridge had signed an agreement with the Public Works Department to complete the project by May 25, this year. However, looking at the current status of work, meeting the deadline appears quite unlikely.

Concerned locals said the work might be extended by over a year, and the bridge would be ready for use only by May 26, 2026. It is pertinent to mention here that earlier an iron bridge was originally built over the Kharla river in 1903 during the British era. The bridge was known as Jhulen Setu or Jhulen bridge as it was a suspension bridge. Over time, it weakened, and September 9, 2022, it collapsed after being hit by a heavy iron-laden truck.

That had completely disrupting communication on the road. Although a bypass on the national highway was incomplete at that point of time, authorities made emergency arrangements to restore vehicular movement. Meanwhile, the public urged the district administration and government for the construction of a permanent bridge. Finally, a tender worth Rs 13.71 crore was approved for the bridge, and Monalisa Engicons, a consultancy agency, was awarded the contract.

The construction began May 25, 2023. Over the years, while the foundation has been laid, work on the bridge pillar spans has only just begun. Locals alleged that a lack of accountability on part of the Works department, coupled with the inefficiency of the consultancy firm, has slowed down the construction of the bridge significantly. They said although the initial deadline for completion was fixed for May 25, 2025, given the current pace of work, finishing the project within the stipulated time remains uncertain.

Meanwhile, the collapse of the bridge has left many families in distress, particularly those relying on businesses near Mandir Chhak and Panchamukhi Chhak in Kuchinda. Adding to the woes, they alleged, the main road now lies in a state of disrepair, making travel difficult. The bridge had been a crucial connection for residents of 31 panchayats, including 21 in Jamankira block, two in Kuchinda block, and eight in Tileibani block of neighbouring Deogarh district.

Since its collapse, people have been forced to take a detour of more than five kilometers to reach the city. Concerned residents claimed they had repeatedly urged Nabin Bage, the former Assistant Executive Engineer of Kuchinda’s public works department, to expedite repairs. They accused Bage of neglecting the issue by citing bureaucratic and technical hurdles. During a public grievance hearing attended by state Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Rural Development Minister Rabinarayan Nayak, Kuchinda residents had once again demanded immediate action for the early completion of the bridge works.

In response, Nayak had assured them that discussions with the relevant department were underway, and that steps would be taken to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, when contacted, Assistant Executive engineer Sanjay Kumar Nayak, who assumed charge recently, said if the work is not completed within the set timeframe, higher authorities will be formally notified.

Queried over the allegations, former Assistant Executive Engineer Nabin Bage said that the bridge works started following the laying of the foundation May 25, 2023. “However, the work had to be abandoned due to rains. It resumed only in December, 2023,” he said. He said an anicut under the under-construction bridge has proved a stumbling block in the completion of the project as water level rises up to the level of the bridge. “This is only delaying the works which will not get completed within the deadline. The authorities will be urged to enhance the deadline after it expires,” he added.

PNN