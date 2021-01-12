Bhubaneswar: In a protest by the youths of Odisha Congress, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas minister Dharmendr Pradhan was shown black flags near Nalco Square here, Tuesday.

The video of the incident has now gone viral on social media.

Alleging steep price hike in petroleum products, the members of Youth Congress under the leadership of Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress (OPYC) President Smruti Ranjan Lenka showed blacks flags and raised slogans against Union Minister as a mark of protest over steep price hike of petroleum products.

They also protested against three farm laws recently passed by the Union Government.

Notably, the BJP leader was going to Mahanga in Cuttack to meet the family members of Mahanga Block Chairperson and BJP leader Kulamani Baral (73) and his associate Dibyasingh Baral (80), who were allegedly killed by some miscreants last month.

The OPYC President Lenka said, “Farmers all over the country have been protesting against the black farm laws. Meanwhile, prices of the petroleum products have increased manifold during the pandemic situation putting further pressure on the common people. We stand in solidarity with the farmers and will fight following the path of non-violence.”

Lenka further warned that they will further intensify the protest in coming days and the P&NG Minister will be shown black flags wherever he goes throughout the state.

PNN