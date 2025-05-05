Ganjam: Family of a 25-year-old Odia youth, who died under suspicious circumstances in Bangalore, lodged a complaint with the Humma police outpost Saturday, alleging that he had been murdered by a colleague at the security firm where he worked.

The complaint was lodged after the body of Rabindra Sahu arrived in his native Kushapalli village Saturday morning. Eagle Security, the private security firm in the Karnataka capital city where Rabindra worked as a supervisor, had arranged the transportation of the body back to the village.

Family members alleged that Rabindra was stabbed to death by a colleague. They said they were informed of Rabindra’s death over phone by one of his friends. On receiving the news, his brother-in-law, Silu Swain, travelled to Bhubaneswar by car, and then flew to Bangalore. He allegedly found Rabindra’s body at a morgue and claimed that officials of the firm where Rabindra worked did not cooperate despite repeated pleas.

Rabindra, who lost his father years ago, had worked outside Odisha for the past 11 years to support his mother and two younger sisters. Just five days before his death, he had come to the village to attend his cousin sister’s wedding.

Following the return of the body, Chhatrapur MLA Krushna Chandra Nayak visited the grieving family and offered condolences. Malada sarpanch Mamata Behera and sarpanch representative Sudam Behera were also present.

The motive behind the attack remains unclear, and an investigation is on, a police official said.

PNN