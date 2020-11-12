Kesinga: In an incredible feat, Odia youth Jogabyasa got into Guinness World Records for posting highest numbers of Everest climbing photos on Facebook in one hour.

Jogabyasa is from Rupra village under Narla block in Kalahandi district. He is the third mountaineer from Odisha after Kalpana Dash and Ganesh Jena to enter Guinness World Records.

Sources said, Jogabyasa had taken part in Mountain Teams of India competition August 15, 2020. Another 5,000 mountaineers had also taken part in the competition.

Later, he posted total 995 mountain climbing photos of him and his team in one hour on Facebook. For this, he has successfully registered his name in Guinness World Records.

Jogabyasa has also climbed five of the highest mountains across seven continent of the world. For this Prime Minister Narendra Modi, late President APJ Abdul Kalam and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik have felicitated him.

By profession, Jogabyasa is a teacher. He works as an assistant teacher in Rupra panchyat school.

Kalahandi collector Parag Harshad congratulated Jogabyasa for his achievement.

