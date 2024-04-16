Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Animesh Pradhan secured second rank in the prestigious civil services examination 2023 the results of which was announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Tuesday.

The top rank was bagged by Aditya Srivastava, while Donuru Ananya Reddy got the third rank in the all India examinations.

Animesh, a graduate (BTech) in computer science from the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Rourkela had preferred sociology as his optional subject, the examination body said.

According to reports, Animesh hails from Bhalugadia village of Talcher in Angul district. Earlier, he had cleared the Odisha Civil Services Examination.

Prajnanandan Giri from Odisha has secured 24th rank in the exam, while three others from the state have been placed in the top 100 all India rank. They include Ayushi Pradhan (rank 36), Jayashree Pradhan (rank 52) and Abhimanyu Malik (rank 60).

Besides, 15 candidates from the state have successfully cleared the exam. They include Amritanshu Nayak (AIR 110), Jaswant Malik (AIR 115), Padmanav Mishra (AIR 176), Shubhra Panda (AIR 204), Tania Mishra (AIR 269), Ananya Rana (AIR 280), Tanisha Mishra (AIR 303), Rashmi Pradhan (AIR 319), Biswajit Panda (AIR 343), Priyanka Priyadarshini (AIR 387), Santosh Kumar Patra (AIR 409), Sourav Das (AIR 466), Rakesh Kumar Sahoo (AIR 575), Siddhant Besra (AIR 800) and Rashmi Paikra (AIR 881), reports stated.

Topper Aditya Srivastava qualified the examination with electrical engineering as his optional subject.

He has done his graduation (Bachelor of Technology) in electrical engineering from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur. Donuru Ananya Reddy, who came third, possesses Bachelor of Arts (Hons) geography from Miranda House, Delhi University and had anthropology as her optional subject.

A total of 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have qualified the examination and have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services.

Among the finally qualified candidates, the top five comprises three men and two women candidates, it said.

P K Sidharth Ramkumar and Ruhani have got fourth and fifth rank respectively in the civil services examination.

Ramkumar, a Bachelor of Architecture from College of Architecture in Trivandrum, secured fourth rank with anthropology as his optional subject.

Ruhani, a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in economics from St Stephens College, Delhi University, secured the fifth rank with economics as her optional subject, according to the results of the civil services examination 2023.

