Bhawanipatna: Bringing pride to Odisha, a folk dance group from Bhawanipatna town in Kalahandi district has been selected to perform at 2021 Republic Day parade at Rajpath in New Delhi.

According to sources, Bhawanipatna’s Bajashala dance troupe will be the only group which will represent eastern India at Rajpath January 26, 2020. The group will take part in the parade through Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC), Kolkata under the Ministry of Culture.

As many as 80-members of Bajashala dance troupe has been selected to perform at the parade. Two gurus (dance masters) Chintu Prasad Naik and Debesh Singh will manage the troupe.

After arrival at New Delhi, the group will start rehearsal for the Republic Day. Ministry of Defense will do all the preparation for the final performance of all dance troupes.

PNN