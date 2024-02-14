Bhubaneswar: Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), a flagship scheme of the Odisha government, has been conferred with National SKOCH (Gold) award for 2023. Chief Executive Officer of State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) Brundha D along with Additional Secretary Health & Family Welfare Department and Joint CEO SHAS Subhananda Mohapatra received the award from Chairman, SKOCH, Sameer Kochhar at New Delhi, Saturday. BSKY was conferred with the national award in the health sector for its innovativeness, inclusivity, transparency, and effectiveness. The scheme has brought about observable transformation in the universal healthcare scenario of Odisha.

All 119.8 lakh families of Odisha have been included under BSKY Componenet-1 for free universal treatment, including highend pathological tests, in all government health facilities, an official release said. Besides, 99.3 lakh economically vulnerable families with around 3.56 crore members have been brought under the umbrella of BSKY Componenet-2 for cashless treatment in empanelled hospitals both inside and outside the state.So far, 816 private sector super specialty hospitals from 17 states, including Odisha have been brought under the fold of BSKY, it added. Health and Family Welfare Secretary Shalini Pandit complemented the BSKY team and urged them to keep up the good works in service of the people with all care and alertness on 24×7 basis. It may be pertinent to mention here that BSKY had also bagged SKOCH Gold Award for 2019.

ARINDAM GANGULY, OP