Daringbadi: Daringbadi in Kandhamal district is not called ‘Odisha’s Kashmir’ for nothing.

This hill station witnessed the season’s first snowfall Monday, giving tourists a feel of snowcapped peaks of Kashmir.

Daringbadi recorded the season’s lowest temperature of six degree Celsius Monday morning, resulting in snowfall.

“We had heard a lot about the winter in Daringbadi. This year we decided to feel the chill here. So we have come here with our family. For people of Odisha, seeing snowfall is rare. We witnessed it Monday and got our money’s worth,” observed some tourists.

Monday offered tourists a view that they had been waiting for. There was a layer of snow seen covering the paddy fields, farmlands, meadows, roofs and trees in Daringbadi and nearby areas like Kilabadi, Greenbadi, Simanbadi, Kirikuti, Badabanga, Sonepur and Parttamaha.

Tourists were seen capturing the scene in their cameras and mobile phones. Youngsters were seen clicking selfies with such views forming the backdrop.

While tourists enjoyed the chilly weather, on the other hand, the drop in temperature has made life difficult for some people. Normal life has been thrown out of gear. After sun set, roads and lanes are bearing a deserted look with people choosing to remain inside. To beat the cold, bonfire is the only means to get some much needed heat.

It is feared that in the following days the temperature will drop lower.

PNN