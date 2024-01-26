Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Friday said Odisha’s development model has created opportunities for everyone.

In his message on Republic Day, he said the state’s economic progress was better than the national average.

“Odisha is a top performer in poverty alleviation. The NITI Aayog report says that over one crore people have been lifted out of poverty in the last nine years,” Patnaik said.

Maintaining that the state was progressing with everyone’s cooperation, he said, “It will soon become a strong Odisha and the best Odisha.”

Patnaik said that Lord Jagannath was the identity of the state.

The chief minister said governance has become effective because of his government’s 5T policy — teamwork, technology, transparency, and timely completion of projects leading to transformation.

From education and health to communication and irrigation, transformation can be seen in all areas, he said.

Noting that the state government has made villages the centre of development, Patnaik said digital infrastructure was being developed in the rural areas and the launch of affordable bus services has brought about a transformation in communication in such places.

The chief minister said he has all along given importance to the development of agriculture and farmers.

For the state administration, women are the strength of the society, he said.

“I have high hopes for women’s empowerment,” the chief minister said.

He said Odisha is among the top destinations for start-ups.

The state is also leading in IT, and multinational firms such as IBM, Deloitte, Accenture, and Cognizant were setting up offices here, he added.

Patnaik also highlighted the achievements made by the state in the health sector, and listed the initiatives taken by his government, among which are the Biju Health Welfare Scheme and the BSKY Naveen Card that provide healthcare facilities to 4 crore people.

PTI