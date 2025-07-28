Bhubaneswar: With a forward-looking, policy-driven approach, Odisha is making strategic strides to revitalise its maritime sector. Spearheaded by the Odisha Maritime Board and led by the Commerce & Transport department, the state is focusing on modernising and expanding key ports. These initiatives aim to build strong port-linked economic ecosystems, driving long-term growth and coastal prosperity. Odisha’s maritime trade and logistics network has gained significant momentum, both at the domestic and global levels.

Non-major ports now boast a combined cargo handling capacity of 80 MTPA. In FY 2024- 25, Dhamra Port handled 46.08 MTPA, while Gopalpur Port managed 6 MTPA, contributing to a substantial state revenue of Rs 306.15 crore. Meanwhile, Paradip Port Authority retained its position as India’s top major port by handling 150.41 MTPA cargo during the same period. The introduction of advanced port technologies and deeper berths is opening new avenues for trade, industry, and regional integration.

Internationally, improved connectivity through Dhamra and Gopalpur ports has made Odisha a crucial hub for global commerce, enhancing export-import ties and market access. Domestically, focusing on better coastal shipping routes and feeder services has improved connectivity to industrial and agricultural centres, ensuring seamless last-mile delivery of goods. The execution of a concession agreement with JSW Utkal Steel Limited for the establishment of a captive jetty to handle cargo for its Integrated Steel Plant highlights the state’s dedication to supporting industrial growth through specialised maritime infrastructure. The said project shall bring a whopping investment of Rs 2,104 crore and employment generation (direct & indirect) of nearly 3,450 persons. On the other hand, the concession agreement with the Gopalpur Ports Ltd. has also been revised to bring into effect the shareholding change of 95 per cent equity shares to Adani Ports & SEZ.

This shall bring in an investment of Rs 16,554 crore with direct and indirect employment generation of about 5,000 people. The efforts emphasise the holistic, strategic and economic development of the state through leveraging its coastline. Odisha’s maritime strategy stands out due to its emphasis on sustainability, integrated logistics, and network viability, coupled with a strong focus on safety and skill development. The pioneering focus on multi-modal logistics integration at these ports is improving operational efficiency and laying the groundwork for well-planned, sustainable port development across the state.

To strengthen maritime training, simulators have been installed at the Crew Training Institute, Chandbali, and the Odisha Maritime Academy, providing hands-on ship operation experience. In a parallel move to enhance safety in inland water transport, the Directorate of Ports & IWT has distributed around 35,000 life-saving devices—including lifebuoys, life jackets, and fire extinguishers—to boat owner, with a 95 per cent subsidy.